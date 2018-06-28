Murder Charges to be Filed in Sedalia Homicide Investigation

SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff announced Tuesday it will request murder charges be filed against Joseph Arbeiter in the death of Mandy Black. Arbeiter is the man authorities said used to live at the trailer home where a portion of Black's remains were found -May 4.

Judge Robert Liston issued a no bond first-degree murder warrant against Arbeiter, who was previously being held on other charges in the Pettis County Jail.

Deputies found Black's remains in a storage container May 5 outside a Pettis County trailer park. An autopsy report released May 9 determined Black died of an apparent homicide. Tattoos on Black's body helped detectives identify the remains. Black was from Marshall.

A metal container holding hands, arms and a leg was next to 65-year-old Joseph Arbeiter's trailer at Goodwill Chapel Trailer Park.

Autopsy results confirmed that Black died as a result of stab wounds to the chest several months ago, believed to be around the first of the year.

It was Arbeiter's landlord who called the sheriff after smelling a strange odor coming from the storage containers. Sherry Woorley planned to evict Arbeiter following an arrest for allegedly sexual assaulting a neighbor.