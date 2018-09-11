Murder Conviction Results in 25-Year Sentence

By: The Associated Press

JACKSON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following his conviction for second-degree murder.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 46-year-old Glen Scott Evans of Dexter, Missouri, was sentenced Monday for his role in the death of 34-year-old Sean Crow of Bernie, Missouri.

Evans was convicted in March.

Crow's body was found in a truck in February 2013 outside a McDonald's restaurant in Advance, Missouri. He had been shot to death.

Prosecutors say Evans drove another Dexter man, 30-year-old Matt Cook, to Advance to kill Crow. Cook faces trial in December.