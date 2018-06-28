Murder count dropped against woman in Joplin-area killing

By: The Associated Press

NEOSHO (AP) — A southwestern Missouri prosecutor has dropped a murder charge against a woman who authorities alleged played a role in a stabbing death.

Newton County Prosecutor Jake Skouby told the Joplin Globe lack of evidence prompted him to dismiss the second-degree murder count against Bobbie Joe McKinney.

McKinney pleaded guilty Friday to a related count of hindering prosecution. She was set to be sentenced March 7. Prosecutors dropped a count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Authorities alleged McKinney was with Ryan Smith, of Joplin, on Feb. 22, 2015, when Smith stabbed 30-year-old Trevor Webb in the chest with a pocketknife, then took cash and drugs from Webb and fled.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. As of Thursday morning, he was awaiting trial.