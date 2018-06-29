Murder-Suicide Eyed in Deaths of 5 in Ohio Garage

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Police say three children, their uncle, and their grandmother have been found dead inside an Ohio garage in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

A truck was running with hoses leading from the exhaust into a car in the family's Toledo garage Monday. Inside the car were the bodies of 54-year-old Sandy Ford; her 32-year-old son, Andy Ford; and her grandchildren, Paige, Logan and Madalyn Hayes. The children were 10, 6 and 5.

Sandy Ford's husband called police to say he found suspicious notes in the house and couldn't enter the garage.

Sgt. Joe Heffernan says the children had been primarily living with their grandparents, but their parents were trying to regain full custody. He says Sandy Ford was upset about that, and he believes that was the motive.