Murder-suicide in NW Missouri involved neighbors

By: The Associated Press

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) - Excelsior Springs police say two men who died in a murder-suicide were neighbors.

Police on Tuesday announced that 53-year-old Timothy Todd Logan shot and killed 49-year-old Cletis Southwick Friday outside an Excelsior Spring home. Southwick then ran to a neighbor for help.

The Kansas City Star reports officers saw Logan, armed with a rifle, running away and set up a perimeter. Officers heard a single gunshot and found Logan dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Southwick died Sunday at Liberty Hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not been made public.