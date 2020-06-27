Murder-suicide Suspected in Two Deaths
SULLIVAN - Police in Sullivan are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide. Officers were called to an apartment around 6:30 last night and found 27-year-old Sara Lackey shot to death inside. Her boyfriend had also been shot at but was unhurt. A short time later, police found the body of Lackey's estranged husband, 58-year-old Harry Lackey, in a car lot. Investigators believe Harry Lackey shot his wife, then drove to the car lot and turned the gun on himself. The Lackeys had three children. Police say they are staying with relatives. Sullivan is about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.
