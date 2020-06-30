Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City

COLUMBIA — Kansas City police arrested Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Dawson was wanted in connection to the killing of 36-year-old Rod Jamal Jones that took place in the 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25, according to a statement from Columbia police. Jones was shot, and as a result of the incident was taken off life support by a medical team on May 27, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

CPD arrested another person in connection to the same homicide on June 13, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call police at 573-874-7652.