Murder suspect who fled to Colorado now back in Missouri
DEXTER (AP) — A southeast Missouri man charged with second-degree murder is now in custody in Missouri after briefly fleeing to Colorado.
KFVS-TV reports that 31-year-old Joshua Koonce of Dexter is jailed in Stoddard County on $500,000 cash-only bond. Police say Koonce fled to Colorado last month before being captured in Pueblo. He was back in Missouri as of Friday.
Koonce is accused in the stabbing death of 66-year-old Jimmy Lynn Casey of Dexter in June.
Koonce's father, brother and a third man also faces charges for allegedly aiding Koonce and slowing the investigation.
