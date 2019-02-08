Murder trial expected to conclude Friday for Trenton Forster

CLAYTON - Closing arguments are expected Friday in the murder trial against Trenton Forster, who is accused of killing St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder in 2016.

Friday is day five of the trial. KSDK reported that on the previous day, one of the jurors as replaced.

On Thursday, Forster's grandmother and aunt took the stand and spoke of the anger problems he's had since he was young.

He was charged with murder in the first degree.

Testimony for the trial began Monday at 9 A.M. Forster could face life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole if convicted.

On October 6, 2016, Forster shot Synder, was shot by a second officer, then taken to a hospital.

KSDK reported that during day one of the trial, prosecution claimed Forster said, “I have a gun f*** it shoot me.”

Forster's defense tried to argue against the charge of murder in the first degree early on in the trial.

His defense attorney, Stephen Reynolds, said Forster had a problem with bipolar disorder and drugs.

Closing arguments for the trial are scheduled to start at 9 A.M. Friday.