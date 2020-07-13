Murder trial set for September in case of missing Columbia mom

COLUMBIA - The first-degree murder trial for Joseph Elledge has been set for September 1 at 9 a.m., according to online court records.

Elledge is accused of murdering his then wife, Mengqi Ji. She disappeared on October 8, 2019, and is presumed dead, according to investigators.

Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight filed the murder charge in late February of 2020.

In a previous story, KOMU 8 News reported Knight said he would be ready to try the case by October, and Knight suggested the trial could last for weeks.

You can view a timeline of Ji's disappearance here. Ji's body has not been found despite extensive searches at the Lamine River in Cooper County.

KOMU 8 News has reached out to the Boone County prosecuting attorney and the attorney for Joseph Elledge Sunday afternoon and has not heard back.