"Murderball" Captivates St. Louis

But battle wounds do not scare Kevin Brown. In his eyes, he's already won the war.

"They told me I'd never be able to feed myself, dress myself, bathe myself, take care of any of my own needs, they said that someone would have to do that the rest of my life," says Brown. "I guess in every situation you have a choice. Do you give up or not? I decided not to give up."

And Brown keeps moving. He practices twice a week in St. Louis and weekend tournaments all over the country. The game is played on a regulation basketball court with goal lines at each end. The goal is to carry the ball pass those lines. Similar to basketball, players have fifteen seconds to travel from each end of the court, and can only hold possession for ten seconds. However, they don't use a basketball, they use a volleyball. There's no insurance for these athetes. Collisions are allowed, and even expected.

"I've seen a lot of people land on their head, and it's a little scary," Knight confesses, "You wonder when it's going to happen to you."

Brown explains the feeling, saying, "So can you imagine a turtle on it's back?"

The pain isn't a factor for Kevin Brown.

"People are like, 'Oh no, you're going to hurt yourself,'" Brown says. "But what else could actually happen to me?"

He's just glad to be back in the game. It's currently the off-season for Brown and his team. The next tournament is next month in Canada.