Murderer Sentenced to Life

CLAYTON - A St. Louis-area man gets life in prison without parole for killing a woman whose body was found in her burned-out SUV last year. A St. Louis County Circuit judge sentenced Wendell Adams, 29, on Friday. A jury convicted the Overland man in August of killing Nadia Whitmore, 28, a former St. Louis County corrections officer. A friend found Whitmore's body in her SUV at a shopping center parking lot in January 2005. The friend also helped identify Adams as a suspect.