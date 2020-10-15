Museum capturing Ferguson history as it happens

Friday, January 02 2015
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - From street-artist paintings on boards protecting store windows to signs bearing the now iconic statement, "Hands Up. Don't Shoot," cultural images from the Ferguson protests have become firmly established in recent Missouri history.

So much so that the Missouri History Museum is gathering images, recordings and items cataloging the unrest that followed the August shooting death of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer.

They aren't being collected for a specific exhibition and will mostly be used for research. The goal is to seize on history as it happens, for future generations' use.

Chris Gordon, Library and Collections director for the museum, says it is rare to be able to document such an historic event in real time. He says the goal is to show all sides and all perspectives.

 

