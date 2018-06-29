Museum Vastly Overpaid for Land

ST. LOUIS - An appraisal of land purchased by the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis suggests that the museum overpaid by about $615,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the appraisal was released Tuesday.

The museum purchased the land from former Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr. in 2006, paying Bosley and a business partner $875,000. The appraisal determined the land's value at about $260,000 at the time, and about $215,000 now.

The land was also contaminated, requiring up to $300,000 for environmental cleanup.

Robert Archibald resigned as museum president in December, though both he and Bosley denied that personal or political connections played a role in the deal.