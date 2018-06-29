Musial the Main Focus at Cardinals' Fan Festival

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals fans are remembering Stan Musial, gathering around the larger of the two statues honoring him outside Busch Stadium.

The Hall of Famer died Saturday at 92. On Sunday, Stan the Man was the main topic at the Cardinals' annual fan festival.

Despite near-freezing temperatures, there was a game-day feel Sunday at the ballpark. Dozens of fans at a time congregated around Musial's statue, often blocking a lane of traffic to get the perfect photo. Many fans dropped off mementoes, including miniature bats, balls inscribed with messages, hats, flowers and flags at the base.

The team was awaiting word from Musial's family on arrangements for a formal tribute. Weather could preclude a home-plate ceremony and casket viewing for fans such as was done when broadcaster Jack Buck died in 2002.