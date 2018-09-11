Music festival in Rocheport caps off October

Festival goers listened to bands play at Oktoberfest in Rocheport, Missouri on Sat. Oct. 29, 2016.

ROCHEPORT — Oktoberfest wrapped up in Rocheport on Oct. 29. It's a two-weekend beer and music festival put on by Off Track Events, an event company based in mid-Missouri.

Last weekend and this weekend marked the beginning of a new October concert series in Rocheport called Rocheport Oktoberfest.

Today's events started at noon today in Rocheport City Park and included a Monster Bike Bash where bikers dressed up and rode from Columbia to Rocheport. Kettle corn, local bands, and Halloween costumes set the scene for the festivities.

Event coordinator of Off Track Events Colin LaVaute, said that the festival is to celebrate the Mid-Missouri music scene in a city with a great downtown.

"Basically we just wanted to put together free, family, fun entertainment," LaVaute said. "Rocheport is a great community to visit on the weekend and it has a lot of great resources to throw a good party."

A costume contest caps off activities at 8:30 p.m. and bands play until 10 p.m. tonight.