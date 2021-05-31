COLUMBIA - Musicians across the country to either play taps or pause for one minute to honor and remember those who have died in military service to the United States at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
According to tapsacrossamerica.org, the 3 p.m. time was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying time off work for the national holiday.
Columbia musician John Weltz joined the tradition by playing taps on his trumpet outside the Boone County Courthouse on Memorial Day.
Weltz played taps since he was sixteen years old to honor both his dad and father in law who served in WWII.
"It's just something I believe in doing" Weltz said. "I play a lot of taps. I take it very seriously."
Weltz used to play taps when he was in high school in Louisiana, MO, and has kept playing ever since.
"But Memorial Day I think it makes it really important to remember the soldiers that kept us free," Weltz said.
As taps played across the country today, Weltz said he strove to play the best he could in order to honor those who lost their lives serving the United States.