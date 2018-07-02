MVC Baseball Beaten By Culver-Stockton Saturday

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College baseball went on the road Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. The Vikings fell to Culver-Stockton 4-1 in game one, then lost by the same score in game two 4-1.

The Vikings found themselves down early to the Wildcats after giving up a run to Culver-Stockton in the bottom of the first inning. The Vikings got that run back in the top of the second inning when Sophomore Leftfielder Dominique Smith singled up the middle to score Junior First Baseman Josh Hartin from third, tying the score at 1-1. Starting Pitcher Senior Brandon Cooper pitched well through the first four innings of the game, giving up just that one run. The Vikings were only able to get two base runners aboard in the middle innings, leaving both stranded.

Culver-Stockton was able to breakthrough in the bottom of the fifth inning, when they broke the tie thanks to a run. The Vikings seemed poised to put at least one more run on the board in the top of the sixth when Junior Centerfielder Bob Warchuck led the inning off with a single, followed with a Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona walk. Warchuck eventually reached third on a Hartin fielder's choice, but MVC left two runners stranded to end the inning. The Wildcats added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Vikings went down in order in the top of the seventh finishing off the 4-1 defeat. Cooper pitched 5.1 innings giving up nine hits, four runs, with one strikeout. Leading MVC from the plate was Hartin who finished one for three with a run scored. Also with base hits were Warchuck, Smith, and Senior Third Baseman Troy Langan.

Game two started off well for MVC as Warchuck belted out a solo home run to left field in the top of the first inning. Starting Pitcher Senior Jordan Amlong worked well through the first two innings allowing just one hit. Culver got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with their first run of the game to tie the score at 1-1. The Vikings failed to score in the top of the fourth inning, but the Wildcats put two more runs on the board to grab their first lead at 3-1. The Vikings put runners on in both fifth and sixth innings, but failed to get those runners home. Culver-Stockton padded their lead by one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and MVC was kept scoreless in the top of the seventh, giving Culver the 4-1 win. Leading the way for MVC from the plate was Second Baseman Junior Tim Roddy who went two for three. Warchuck went one for three with one run scored and a RBI. Corona had the other base hit for MVC. Amlong went the full six innings giving up seven hits with four runs and two strikeouts.

The losses drop MVC 2-31 overall and 1-21 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. Culver-Stockton improves to 20-19 overall and 11-9 in HAAC play.

The Vikings and Wildcats will play another doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Canton, Mo. First game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.