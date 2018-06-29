MVC Baseball Drops Doubleheader to Hannibal-LaGrange

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College baseball team went on the road to play Hannibal-LaGrange University Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings built up an early lead in game one, but eventually lost 8-6. In game two Hannibal-LaGrange knocked off MVC 5-0.



The Vikings got in front of Hannibal-LaGrange in the third inning, scoring all six of their runs. The inning started with a Junior Centerfielder Bob Warchuck fly out, but Freshman Leftfielder Cole Teaford followed that with a walk, with Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona hit by a pitch. Junior First Baseman Josh Hartin then reached on an error and a squeeze play by Senior Shortstop Troy Langan brought Teaford to the plate for the game's first run. Freshman Third Baseman Devin Burnworth was then hit by a pitch to bring home Freshman Anthony Patchin, who was pinch running for Corona.

The Vikings then got a big double by Sophomore Right Fielder Dominique Smith down the left field foul line to bring two more runners home. Freshman Designated Hitter Zac Blakemore singled up the middle to score Burnworth, and Freshman Second Baseman Bryce Ash reached on a fielder's choice to score Smith. In all the Vikings score six runs on just two hits in the inning and grabbed control of the game.

Freshman Starting Pitcher Kevin Key was cruising along through the first three innings allowing just one hit. In the bottom of the fourth inning Hannibal-LaGrange scored two runs off Key to make it a 6-2 MVC lead. Key was able to take down Hannibal-LaGrange in order in the fifth, but Hannibal-LaGrange was able to score six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-6 lead. The Vikings were taken down in order in the top of the seventh inning and suffered the defeat. Key picked up the loss going 5.1 innings giving up eight runs on eight hits while striking out three. From the plate Corona finished two for three, while Smith went one for two with a run scored and two RBI's.



In game two of the doubleheader the Vikings and Hannibal-LaGrange struggled to get much going in the early innings of the game. The Vikings threatened in the top of the third inning when Ash walked and Burnworth reached on an error, but a double-play ended any potential rally for MVC. Senior Starting Pitcher Cody Moore went through the first three innings allowing just one base runner. Hannibal-LaGrange broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning when they scored all five of their runs on two hits, with one error committed by MVC. The Vikings failed to get a runner on base in the fifth, sixth or seventh inning, and fell to Hannibal-LaGrange 5-0. Moore picked up the loss and Hannibal-LaGrange starting pitcher Jose Rivas kept MVC hitless.



The losses drop MVC to 2-18 overall. Hannibal-LaGrange improves to 13-14 on the season.



The Vikings are scheduled to play in a doubleheader hosting Evangel University Friday afternoon at Indian Foothills Park. First game of the doubleheader begins at 1:00 p.m.