MVC Baseball Splits with Culver-Stockton Sunday

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 21 2013 Apr 21, 2013 Sunday, April 21, 2013 9:10:00 PM CDT April 21, 2013 in Baseball
Source: Andrew Pulverenti

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College baseball wrapped up their weekend series with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo. Sunday splitting a doubleheader. MVC was defeated in extra innings in game one 3-2, but came back to dominate in game two with a 12-6 victory.

After the Vikings left a man stranded in their first at-bat, Culver-Stockton wasted little time getting out in front of the MVC. The Wildcats were able to bring a run across in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early 1-0 lead. That's how things would stay until the top of the sixth inning. Sophomore Catcher Anthony Corona led off the innings with a walk, while Freshman Shortstop Devin Burnworth followed it up with a single. Freshman Jacob Stafford, who was pinch running for Corona, was moved to third on a sac bunt by Senior Third Baseman Troy Langan, and was eventually brought home a squeeze-bunt by Senior Designated Hitter Tony Barrow to tie the game up at 1-1. Culver went down in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Vikings were able to grab the lead in the top of the seventh. Junior Leftfielder Tyler Siem led the inning off with a triple, and was later brought home thanks to a sacrifice-fly hit by Junior Second Baseman Tim Roddy. The Vikings went to the bottom of the seventh inning with a 2-1 lead, but Culver-Stockton hit a one-out solo homerun to tie the game up at 2-2 and send the contest into extra innings. Back-to-back one-out singles by Burnworth and Langan were wasted as the two were stranded on base to end their eighth inning at-bat. The Wildcats used two singles, a stolen base, and an intentional walk to bring the winning run home in the bottom of the eighth inning and defeat MVC 3-2. Leading the way for the Vikings was Burnworth who finished three for four, while Langan had two base-hits. Junior Starting Pitcher Brady Nowak pitched well despite picking up the loss. He went more than seven innings giving up eight hits, three runs, and struck out three.

The Vikings started game two scoring four runs, all of which came with two outs. Junior First Baseman Josh Hartin knocked a RBI double to score Burnworth for MVC's first run. Hartin was brought home for run number two thanks to a bases loaded walk by Sophomore Leftfielder Dominique Smith. Strafford brought home the final two runs of the inning with a single to centerfield that scored Freshman Rightfielder Anthony Patchin and Sophomore Ruben Paniagua. After a scoreless second inning the Vikings put two more runs on the board in the top of third inning, again with two outs. Burnworth drove in both runs when a single allowed Strafford and Smith to score giving MVC a 6-0 lead. Culver-Stockton got two runs back in the bottom of the inning cutting the MVC lead to 6-2. MVC put together their best inning of the game in the top of the fourth inning when they scored six runs to grab a commanding 12-2 lead. The scoring started with a Paniagua bunt that brought home Teaford. Smith followed that up with a RBI single to score Hartin. Another two runs were brought in when Strafford singled down the rightfield line to score both Patchin and Paniagua. Burnworth capped off the scoring with a triple to score Strafford and Smith. Culver-Stockton attempted to make a comeback with a run in the bottom of the fourth and three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but MVC came away with a 12-6 victory. Leading the way for MVC was Hartin who finished with four hits, a run scored, and two RBI's. Burnworth finished with three hits, one run scored and four RBI's. Strafford also finished with four RBI's. Burnworth picked up the win on the mound going the distance giving up eight hits, six runs, and striking out three to improve to 2-3 on the season.

The sits at MVC 3-32 overall and 2-22 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. Culver-Stockton is now 21-20 overall and 12-10 in HAAC play.

The Vikings will play at William Woods University Tuesday at 4:00 p.m Tuesday.

 

