MVC Basketball Teams Split with Peru State

MARSHALL -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's basketball played their first home games in over two weeks as they welcomed in Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Peru State to the Burns Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon.

Wearing special pink uniforms for the game the Lady Vikings got out early, scoring the game's first four points to take an early lead. Peru fought back and led by as many as three points in the early stages of the first half at 13-10 with just under 14-minutes remaining until halftime. From there the Lady Vikings took control of the contest after a 7-1 run that was capped off by Junior Forward Brielle Martinez (Hamilton, N.J.) scoring two of her six points to give MVC a 17-14 lead with just under 10-minutes remaining in the first half. Peru cut the lead back to one point at 17-16, but MVC pushed back, and built up a seven point lead in the final minutes of the half, before eventually going into the locker room with a 28-24 advantage.

The Lady Vikings eventually pushed their lead to 37-26 with just under 15-minutes remaining in the game, but Peru scored five straight points to cut it back down to 37-31 at the 13-minute mark. The two teams traded baskets over the next eight minutes and MVC held a 48-38 advantage with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Peru responded and scored six unanswered points to make it a 48-44 MVC lead, and cut it even close to 53-52 with just over one minute remaining. The Lady Vikings responded and hit five free throws down the stretch while Peru's last four possessions included two missed shots and two turnovers, paving the way for MVC to break a four-game losing streak and win 58-52.

In the men's game, the Vikings found themselves down early, but Junior Law Brown (Chicago, Ill.) brought MVC back with his first basket of the game. The first tie came with just under 17-minutes to go on a Freshman Jordan Epps (Springfield, Mo.) jumper making it 7-7. MVC put together a 10-4 run to take a seven point lead with 9:35 remaining in the half. Peru was able to gradually chip away at the Vikings lead putting together an 8-0 run late in the half to take a seven point lead with just minutes remaining. Peru stayed a head of the Vikings to finish the half and lead 38-39.

To start the second half the Vikings came out to a fast start taking the lead after a three pointer by Epps. Peru responded with a 12-4 run to tie the game 67-67 with 3:35 remaining. Peru held the Vikings to just one point in the game's final three minutes to take the victory 73-69.

Next up for the MVC basketball teams is a home doubleheader with Central Methodist University Thursday Feb. 14 at the Burns Athletic Complex. Women's game time is set for 5:30 p.m. and the men's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.