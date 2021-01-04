COLUMBIA - Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Tim Noonan told KOMU 8 Monday that he resigned because of comments the governor made at a press conference last week.
Noonan resigned last Thursday following the release of an investigative report that criticized the commission for its' response to the pandemic.
The review found the homes failed to recognize COVID-19 outbreaks, failed to plan for an extensive outbreak and failed to respond promptly.
Governor Mike Parson talked about it at a press conference last week when asked whether changes would occur within MVC following the external review.
"The veterans will be a priority," said Governor Parson. "I'm not going to worry about everybody's personal lives that sit on the commission or the chairman. I'm just going to absolutely worry about the veterans and that's my whole focus."
On Monday, Noonan said that comment was the writing on the wall.
"That, for me, just crossed a fundamental value line that made my stepping down an easy decision because it's hard to work for anybody who doesn't worry about the personal life for a volunteer like myself," Noonan said.
A summary of the investigation was released in December, but Noonan resisted releasing the full report until Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt directed him to do so.
"There is nothing in the detailed report that isn't captured in the summary report. There's nothing in the detailed report that creates any more sense of urgency or any more level of detail to inform the reforms that are required of the Missouri Veterans Commission," Noonan said.
He said the detailed report includes names, quotes, and a very extensive set of footnotes, and he feels that information doesn't serve anybody well.
"While there was some benefit that came from really being able to peer inside the accountability that's required from the fusion cell, I believe it was offset by the potential damage it could do to the hard working men and women who are on the frontlines in our homes," he said.
While none of the evidence pointed to him, Noonan said it was his job as chairman to take responsibility and accountability.
"We made mistakes, clearly, and we own them, and we're accountable for them," he said. "Mistakes were also made above the Missouri Veterans Commission."
He didn't specifically cite the governor, but said it's important for everyone to own and act accountable for their mistakes.