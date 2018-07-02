MVC Cross Country Teams Compete at Fast Cats Classic

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College cross country teams competed at the Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.



The Missouri Valley men finished in third place in the team scoring, led by Junior Alex Avilez who finished No. 18 with a time of 26:49.10. Finishing close behind was Junior Matt Leonard who came in with a time of 27:10.70. In all the Vikings top five runners all placed in the top 30 in team scoring.



On the women's side, the Lady Vikings took No. 4 in the team results, and were led by Junior Amanda Buhr who ran a 20:18.20 finishing No. 23. Close behind her was Senior Rachel Gonzalez with a time of 20:24.10. All five of the MVC runners placed in the top 35 in team scoring.



Up next for the Viking cross country teams is the Yellowjacket Classic at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa on October 20.