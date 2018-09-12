MVC Drops Doubleheader to Benedictine College

Saturday, March 23 2013

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College baseball team welcomed in Benedictine College for a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Indian Foothills Park. The Vikings fell in the first game by a 3-0 score, then lost in extra innings in game two by a 5-4 score.

In game one the Vikings and Ravens battled through a pitchers' duel in the first four innings. MVC threatened briefly in the second inning when Junior Centerfielder Bob Warchuck singled to lead off the inning. Warchuck was then caught stealing at second base. MVC tried to get something going in the bottom of the third when Freshman Rightfielder Anthony Patchin singled and eventually reached second base on a passed ball. Patchin was left stranded to end the inning. Benedictine got all the runs they would need in the top of the fifth inning, stringing together three straight hits. The Ravens crossed the plate three times to grab a 3-0 lead. Freshman Third Baseman Devin Burnworth led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, but the Vikings could not bring him home, and failed to get a runner past first base through the rest of the game, losing 3-0. Senior Pitcher Brendan Cooper pitched 6.2 innings giving up four hits, three runs while striking out nine. From the plate Warchuck, Senior Designated Hitter Barrow, Patchin, and Burnworth accounted for the four MVC hits.

The Vikings found themselves down in an early 3-0 hole in game two of the doubleheader, as the Ravens scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the third. MVC began to chip away at the Benedictine lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Junior Catcher Josh Hartin led the off with a single. He was replaced by pinch runner Freshman Bryce Ash who stole second base and later scored on a Freshman First Baseman Greg Gilreath single. The Ravens responded with one run in the top half of the sixth, but the Vikings got two more in the bottom half of that inning. The two runs came when Gilreath belted a two-run double to deep left field, scoring Junior Second Baseman Tim Roddy and Hartin making it a 4-3 Benedictine lead. MVC needed one more run and it came in the bottom of the ninth inning. With Warchuck hit by a pitch and standing at first base, the Vikings executed a bunt-and-run that allowed Warchuck to reach third base after Benedictine got Junior Right Fielder Tyler Siem out on the sacrifice. An errant throw to third base on the play allowed Warchuck to score, and tie the game at 4-4 sending the game to extra innings. The Ravens wasted little time, plating a run in the top half of the first, taking a 5-4 lead. MVC went down in order in the bottom half of the tenth, and Benedictine held on for the 5-4 win. Roddy and Hartin both had two hits and a run scored, while Gilreath had two hits and two RBI's.

The Vikings are now 2-12 overall and 1-5 in HAAC play, while Benedictine improves to 8-11 on the season and 4-2 in conference play

The Vikings were scheduled to host Park University in a doubleheader Sunday at Indian Foothills Park, but those games have been cancelled due to the weather. The next scheduled games for MVC will be Tuesday at MidAmerica Nazarene University in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

