MVC Drops Road Matchups to Culver-Stockton

5 years 5 months 2 days ago Thursday, January 24 2013 Jan 24, 2013 Thursday, January 24, 2013 9:06:00 PM CST January 24, 2013 in Basketball
Source: Andy Pulverenti

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's basketball teams traveled to Canton, Mo. Thursday night for a Heart of America Athletic Conference double-header against Culver-Stockton College. The Lady Vikings were defeated 74-59, while the men's team was defeated by a 91-64 final score.

Despite dropping into an early 4-0 deficit, the Lady Vikings were able to take control early on in the first half against the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Vikings got their first lead of the game at the 16:30 mark when Senior Guard Sami Jackson (Barnard, Mo.) hit a jump shot. MVC eventually stretched its lead out to as big as five points multiple times in the first half, the latest at the 11-minute mark when Freshman Guard Rayna Smith (St. Louis, Mo.) scored her two points in the game. From there the Lady Wildcats took control of the game going on a 14-2 run over the next six minutes to pull ahead 27-20. The two teams traded baskets through the last few minutes of the first half as Culver went into the halftime break leading 33-26. The Lady Vikings were able to generate 12 points in the paint in the first half, and score seven points off turnovers.

Culver started the second half strong, scoring 11 of the first 13 points in the second half to extend the lead to 44-38 five minutes into the second half. The Lady Wildcats added to their lead throughout the next seven minutes, building up a 23-point lead with 7:30 remaining in the game. The Lady Vikings started to make a comeback with a 13-0 run over a five minute stretch to pull within 10-points at 65-55. Despite the comeback attempt, the Lady Vikings could not cut the deficit to single digits, and culver would come away with a 74-59 victory.

Leading the way for MVC was Senior Center Cara Clark (Omaha, Neb.) who finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Jackson was also in double-figures with 18 points and six assists. The Lady Vikings shot nearly 46-percent in the second, and forced Culver to turn the ball over 20-times in the game.

The loss drops MVC to 6-16 overall and 3-7 in the HAAC. Culver improves to 9-11 on the season and 4-6 in the conference.

In the men's game, the Vikings came out and got on the board first as Junior Law Brown (Chicago, Ill.) scored to open the game and give MVC the early lead. Culver quickly responded and went on a 13-3 run over the next five minutes to take the lead away from MVC and put the Vikings in an early eight point deficit. Culver was able to gradually add to the lead, taking a 31-12 advantage at the eight minute mark. The Vikings worked back into the game, going on an 11-3 run over a nearly four minutes stretch to pull to within 11-points at 34-23. The two teams traded baskets through the rest of the first half, and Culver took a 43-31 lead into halftime. The Vikings got 14 points from the bench in the first half, and kept Culver from scoring any points off turnovers.

To start the second half the Vikings got back to within single-digits at 43-35 after a Freshman Jordan Epps (Springfield, Mo.) jumper at the 18:38 mark. The eight point deficit was as close as the Vikings would get in the second half as Culver was able to build up a 21-point lead midway through the second half and not look back. Culver eventually came away with a 91-64 victory.

Leading the way for MVC was the HAAC's leading scorer, Epps, who had 18 points, four rebounds, and four steals. Also in double-figures for the Vikings were Brown who had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Junior Kendall Hayes (Houston, Texas) who had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Vikings forced Culver to turn the ball over 13 times and received 21 points off the bench.

The loss drops MVC to 9-13 overall and 4-6 in HAAC play. Culver, which is receiving votes in the current men's top 25 poll, improves to 16-6 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

The MVC men's and women's basketball teams will play on at home Saturday afternoon at the Burns Athletic Complex, hosting Baker University. Women's game time is 2 p.m. and the men's game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°