MVC Football Picked No. 9 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College Vikings will start their 2012 football season as the No. 9 ranked team in the NAIA, according to the Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The Vikings go into the 2012 season trying to build off a successful 2011 campaign, which saw the team finish with a 9-2 record, capture a share of the Heart of America Conference championship, and appear in the NAIA Championship Series for the fourth time in six seasons.

Three pre-season all-Americans will help lead the Vikings in 2012, including Senior Offensive Lineman Stephon Kelly, Senior Tight End Chris Owens, and Junior Defensive Back Tyler Davis.

The Vikings will play three teams ranked in the preseason poll; No. 5 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene on September 15, No. 13 Benedictine College on October 13, and No. 18 Baker University on September 22. The season kicks off at 6 p.m. on September 1 at McPherson College. Their first home game is set for 6 p.m. on September 15 vs. Avila University.