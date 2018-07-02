MVC Football Team Holds Annual Spring Game

MARSHALL- The Missouri Valley College football team held the annual spring football game Sunday afternoon at Gregg-Mitchell Field. The Vikings were recently ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Football Coaches' Spring Top 25 Poll.

The teams were split in half, with offensive players on the "Purple" team and the defensive players on the "White" team. A modified scoring system was put in place with the offense receiving points for first downs, plays resulting in 20 or more yards gained, touchdowns, field goals, and PAT's. The defense was awarded points for fumbles, turnovers, sacks, and forced punts.

After the defense took an early lead in points, the Viking offense came from behind to win the spring game by a 48-40 score.

Sunday's game wraps up spring workouts for the No. 3 Vikings. The Vikings will return to the field for their 2013 season opener Sept. 14 at No. 16 Ottawa (Kan.) University. The first home game is Sept. 21 against No. 12 Mid-America Nazarene University