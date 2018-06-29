MVC Freshman Awarded Gates Millennium Scholarship

MARSHALL, MO -- Malachi Daniels, a Branson High School graduate and incoming Missouri Valley College freshman football player, has been presented with the Gates Millennium Scholarship Award.



Malachi was one of only 1,000 students who received the scholarship nationwide. More than 24,000 students applied with the application requirements based on academics, leadership qualities, and community service.



In football, Malachi was a two-time Tri-Lakes Player of the Year, two-time first team conference running back, two-time first team AP all-state running back, and was named a first team all-state coaches selection student-athlete. In addition to football, Malachi was a two-year varsity basketball player, and three-year varsity track athlete.



In the classroom, Malachi maintained 3.83 GPA. He was also the historian for his high school's National Honor Society Chapter, a D.A.R.E. role model for the Branson elementary school, a member of the student council, and served as an F.C.A. member.



Malachi will join the MVC football team as a freshman this fall. The Vikings prepare to defend their 2011 Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship and secure a possible second straight appearance into the NAIA Championship Series.



The Vikings will open up their 2012 football season Saturday, Sept. 1 at McPherson College in Kansas with a 6 p.m. kickoff.



Malachi's parents are Marvin and LeAndre Daniels. He plans to major in accounting, with a concentration on finance at Missouri Valley College.