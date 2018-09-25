MVC Lady Vikings Get First 2012 Win vs. Ranked Opponent

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking soccer team started the 2012 season with a victory Wednesday afternoon over NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll No. 9 ranked Westmont by a 1-0 score, in a neutral site game played in Baldwin City, Kansas.



The lone goal came 30 minutes into the match, when Lady Viking Junior Breann Kinworthy scored on a penalty kick. Junior Goalkeeper Erikka Diarte was able to preserve the shutout for Missouri Valley, coming up with seven saves in the game, as Westmont outshot the Lady Vikings 15-8.



The win gives Coach Drew Hawkins' Lady Vikings a positive start to the season, as they sit at 1-0, while Westmont falls to 0-1-1 to begin the season.



The Lady Vikings will next be at home Saturday afternoon, as they host Ashford University at 4:00 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field. Ashford will be the second straight team the Missouri Valley women's soccer team face that was recognized in the NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, as they are in the "others receiving votes" category.