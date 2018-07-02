MVC Men Compete at William Penn Open

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team took part in the William Penn Open in Oskaloosa, Iowa.



At the 125 pound weight class Freshman Kevin Bonilla advanced to the championship semifinals before losing to the eventual champion in the weight class by a pin in the first round. In the consolation bracket, Bonilla advanced to the third place match where he was defeated Andrew Clark of Grand View University in a 10-6 decision to finish fourth overall.



At 149 pounds Freshman Dalton Mudgett advanced to the championship quarterfinals before dropping his first match. Mudgett then lost his first consolation bracket match.



At the 285 pound weight class Freshman Justin Smith dropped his second round match. In the consolation bracket, Smith won his first match by a major decision before losing in the consolation fourth round.



The men's wrestling team will next be in action January 12 and 13 at the NAIA National Duals in Springfield, Illinois.