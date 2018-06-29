MVC Men Finish Season Ranked No. 20

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's soccer team finished the 2012 season with the No. 20 ranking in the NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Postseason Top 25 poll. The Vikings finished the 2012 season with a 12-7-2 record.



The Vikings made their third-straight appearance in the NAIA Men's Soccer Postseason Tournament losing 1-0 to Hannibal-LaGrange University in the opening round. The Vikings also finished second in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and played in the HAAC Postseason Tournament Championship Game.



Also this week the Vikings learned that Junior Midfielder Miguel Jimenez (Madrid, Spain) was named a first-team NAIA Men's Soccer All-American for his play during the 2012 season. Jimenez is the first men's soccer player to earn the first-team honor during Head Coach Vladimir Simic's tenure as Missouri Valley men's soccer coach.



Other HAAC teams ranked in the postseason poll include MidAmerica Nazarene University at No. 4, and Benedictine College at No. 19. Baker University finished in the "others receiving votes" category.