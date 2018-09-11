MVC Men Finish Second, Women Fourth at HAAC Championship

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College cross country teams had a successful run at the Heart of America Athletic Conference meet at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa Saturday morning. The men's team took home second place, while the women's team finished in fourth.



On the men's side, they were paced by Junior Matt Leonard who finished in eighth place with a time of 26:12. Junior Alex Avilez finished just three seconds behind Leonard for ninth place. The rest of the top five for MVC included Junior Chase Burges who finished 16th in a time of 26:56, Junior Ignacio Franco who finished in 18th with a time of 27:15, and Senior Kyland Sims finishing in 23rd with a time of 27:39. With their efforts at the HAAC meet, Leonard and Avilez were able to qualify for the NAIA national meet later this month. The men's team finished second overall behind Baker University.



For the Lady Vikings, the top runner was Senior Rachel Gonzalez who finished in 14th place with a time of 19:39. Following Gonzalez for MVC was Junior Amanda Buhr who finished 16th just 11 seconds behind Gonzalez. The rest of the top five for MVC included Sophomore Sarah Niemeier who finished with a time of 20:11 in 23rd place, Junior Tia Rider who finished 29th with a time of 20:38, and Senior Natalie Cotto-Garcia who finished in 39th place with a time of 21:23. Gonzalez will find out early next week if her time Saturday was good enough to qualify for the NAIA national meet.