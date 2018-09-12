MVC Men Finish Third at HAAC Championship

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's golf team played in the HAAC Championship Monday and Tuesday at the Mozingo Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri. The Vikings finished third out of seven teams.



The leading golfer for MVC was Travis Chorely who finished in sixth. Chorely shot a three round total of 230 (+14). Brodie McGregor finished in a tie for 11th place with a score of 236 (+20), Josh Coletti finished in 17th place with a score of 241 (+25), Dave Wheatley also tied for 23rd with a score of 247 (+31) and Drew Tucker finished 29th with a score of 256 (+42).



The Vikings as a team shot 954 (+90) in the tournament finishing in third place. Central Methodist University won the HAAC Championship with a three round total of 917 (+53). Missouri Valley College golfers Travis Chorely and Josh Coletti both earned all-conference honors for their play at the HAAC Championship.



The women's golf team will be playing in the HAAC Championship May 6-7 in Quincy, Illinois.