MVC Men Outscore Ohio Mid-Western

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's basketball team is coming home with a 1-1 record from the Bethel Classic in McKenzie, Tennesee thanks to a 79-65 victory over Ohio Mid-Western College Saturday.



The Vikings came out strong in the first half, and were able to take a comfortable 38-30 advantage into the halftime break. In the second half the Vikings only got stronger, as they shot just under 50-percent in the half, including 4 for 8 on their three-point attempts, to pull away from Ohio-Midwestern for the double-digit win. The Vikings limited Ohio Mid-Western to just 37-percent shooting in the game, while forcing 18 turnovers including 11 steals.



Leading the way for MVC was Sophomore Kevin Stander with 21 points and three assists. Freshman Jordan Epps finished with double-double of 20 points and 11 assists, while Senior James Pope had a double-double of 13 points and eight rebounds and Senior Michael Connor chipped in with 11 points.



The win improves the Vikings to 2-5 on the season. Up next, the Vikings play at Columbia College Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.