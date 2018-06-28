MVC Men Pull Out Win vs. Hannibal-LaGrange

Tuesday, December 11, 2012
Source: Andy Pulverenti - Press Release

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's basketball team hit the road to Hannibal, Missouri for a non-conference matchup with Hannibal-LaGrange University Monday night for the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Vikings swept the two games thanks to a 62-60 win over Hannibal-LaGrange Tuesday night and a 53-51 victory November 6.

The Vikings stormed out in the first half and took control of the game early as the team shot 48-percent from the field en route to building up a 38-25 halftime lead. The Vikings came to play on defense also, limiting Hannibal-LaGrange to just 25-percent shooting in the half. The Vikings were able to build their large lead by going 8 for 12 from three-point attempts in the first half.

In the second half, the Vikings were able to build as large as an 18-point lead over Hannibal-LaGrange before the Trojans started their comeback. Eventually the Viking lead shrunk to just one point with over five minutes remaining in the game, but clutch shooting helped keep MVC in the lead, eventually pulling out the 62-60 victory.

Leading the way for MVC was Freshman Jordan Epps with 27 points on 10 of 14 shooting. Epps also finished with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists, and was the lone Viking in double-figures. The Vikings kept the clamps on the Trojans through the game, allowing Hannibal-LaGrange just 38-percent shooting from the field, including just 29-percent on three-point attempts. Meanwhile the Vikings shot 46-percent from the field including 52 percent on three-point attempts. What kept Hannibal-LaGrange in the game was free throw shooting. MVC finished 9 for 18 from the line, while the Trojans went 16 of 22 in the game.

The win improves the Vikings to 5-9 on the season while Hannibal-LaGrange drops to 3-9. Up next for the Viking men's basketball team is a trip to Natchitoches, La., and an exhibition game with NCAA Division I Northwestern State University Saturday at 2 p.m. The next NAIA game for the Vikings will be Janurary 3 at home against Heart of America Athletic Conference foe Evangel University.

