MVC Men's Rodeo Team Named Ozark Region Champs

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's rodeo team has finished the regular season with their fifth straight Ozark Region Championship. The Lady Vikings finished third in the Ozark Region in 2012.



The MVC rodeo team had nine student-athletes qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo to be held in Caper, Wyoming, June 10-16 after a top three finish in their event in the overall regional standings.



The Vikings had athletes finish first in six out of nine events: Tanner Aus senior from Granite Falls, Minn., bareback riding; Jordan Corrigan, junior from Toddville, Iowa, saddle bronc riding; Will Crain, senior from Farina, Ill., bull riding; Hunter Lewis, sophomore from Springdale, Ark., steer wrestling, Ben Runyon, sophomore from Tallula, Ill., team roping (header); and Korah Agre, junior from Lindstrom, Minn., breakaway roping. These six athletes along with Lauren Struxness (breakaway roping), Mason Ormesher (bull riding), and Cody Metsker (steer wrestling) will represent Missouri Valley College at the CNFR in June.



Jake Johnson's horse, Dunny, was named the 2012 Regional Horse of the Year.



The Vikings are coached by 2011 National Rodeo Coach of the Year and three-time Ozark Region Coach of the Year, Ken Mason and assisted by Kari Mason and Krista Staley.