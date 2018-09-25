MVC Men's Soccer Starts Season in NAIA Top Ten

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's soccer team can be found in the top ten in the NAIA Coaches' Preseason Poll. The defending 2011 Heart of America Athletic Conference champions will start the season as the No. 10 ranked team in NAIA men's soccer.



The Vikings, whose first regular season game takes place Saturday, August 25 at Quincy University, captured a share of the 2011 HAAC championship and made an appearance in the soccer postseason tournament, while compiling a 14-3-1 record.



Head Coach Vladimir Simic enters his tenth season as head coach of the Viking men's soccer team. Returning for the Vikings this season is Junior Midfielder Miguel Jimenez, who was selected first team all-conference and was an NAIA all-American selection. Also returning from last year's squad are Junior Midfielder Alberto Linan and Junior Forward Nicholas Alexander, who were both all-conference selections in 2011.



Other HAAC schools ranked include Baker University at No. 2 and Benedictine College at No. 19 with MidAmerica Nazarene in the ‘others receiving votes' category. Additional Viking opponents ranked in the preseason poll include Columbia College at No. 22 and Ashford University and Oklahoma Baptist University both in the ‘others receiving votes' category.



Prior to their first regular season game on August 25, the Vikings will hold their annual Alumni Game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 18 at Gregg-Mitchell Field.