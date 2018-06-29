MVC Men's Tennis Team Receiving Votes in Latest Poll

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's tennis team is in the "others receiving votes" category in the first regular season NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Polls released Tuesday.



The men's tennis team was also receiving votes in the preseason poll released last month, but has not played a match yet this season. The women's team also received votes in their preseason coaches' poll last month, but was left out of this week's poll.



The men's and women's tennis teams begin their 2013 campaigns Feb. 22 on the road at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, and will have their first home matches of the year Mar. 2 vs. Ottawa University.