MVC Men's Volleyball Moves Up One Spot

MARSHALL, MO.- The Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team has risen one spot in this week's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 10 Poll released Monday. The Vikings are now the No. 7 ranked team, after defeating Hannibal-LaGrange University in the only match of the week. The Vikings won a thrilling 20-25, 31-33, 25-20, 25-19, 15-5 match to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Mid-America Men's Volleyball Intercollegiate West Conference play.

The Vikings have just one match scheduled for this week as they travel to No. 8 Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Vikings defeated Grand View on Jan. 29 in a home match 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22.