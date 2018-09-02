MVC Men's Volleyball Ranked No. 8 in Latest Poll

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College men's volleyball team moved up one spot in this week's NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 10 Poll released Monday. The Vikings now occupy the No. 8 spot in this week's poll following two victories over Lindenwood-Belleville last week. The Vikings defeated Lindenwood-Belleville on the road Thursday 25-10, 25-11, 25-17, and then won a home match Saturday 25-7, 25-14, 25-13. The two wins improved MVC's record to 10-4 overall.

The Vikings have three matches scheduled this week. MVC plays at No. 2 Missouri Baptist University Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in St. Louis. The Vikings lost at home to Missouri Baptist on Jan. 21 in four games. MVC then hosts St. Xavier University in a doubleheader Saturday. The Vikings defeated St. Xavier in the first match of the season on Jan. 19 in four games. The first match will get underway at 11 a.m. with the second scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex.