MVC Men's Volleyball Starts Season with Win

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 8 Missouri Valley College Vikings men's volleyball team took on St. Xavier University in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday afternoon winning 3-1 in the Vikings' first match of the 2013 season.



The Vikings went back and forth with St. Xavier, eventually pulling out a hard fought 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19 victory.



Leading the way for MVC was Freshman Outside Hitter Stan Bosovik who finished with nine kills and four blocks, while Junior Middle Blocker Jake Haar had seven kills on nine swings and two blocks. Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva contributed with eight kills, five digs, and two blocks while Junior Setter Will McCracken had 25 assists, four digs, and two aces.

The win brings the Vikings to 1-0 overall. St. Xavier falls to 0-2 on the season. The Vikings will be in action Monday when they host No. 6 Missouri Baptist University for the first home match, and conference match of the season.