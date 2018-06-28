MVC Men's Volleyball Stays Ranked No. 9

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College Men's Volleyball team stayed ranked at No. 9 in the latest NAIA Men's Volleyball Top 10 Poll. Last week the Vikings defeated Graceland University 3-0. The Vikings are now 17-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

The Vikings will play at Hannibal-La Grange Tuesday at 7pm in Hannibal, Missouri. Also, the men's volleyball team will play in the MAMVIC West Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.