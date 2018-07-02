MVC Men's Volleyball Team Records Two Wins in Robert Morris Quad

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 8 Missouri Valley College Vikings men's volleyball travelled to Chicago to compete in the Robert Morris Quad Tournament. Friday action was cancelled due to weather and travel. Saturday the Vikings took on Robert Morris for the second time this season winning 3-1.



The Missouri Valley Viking men's volleyball team came out strong in game one, battled but fell in game two, but were able to take games three and four to win the match 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, and 25-19



Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva who finished with 17 kills, seven blocks, and three digs, while Junior Middle Blocker Jacob Haar had nine kills and five blocks, and five digs. Freshman Outside Hitter Stan Bosovick contributed 10 kills. Freshman Victor Magalhaes finished with 11 digs and Junior Setter Will McCracken finished with 40 assists and 10 digs.



The Vikings faced Lourdes College in the second match of the day winning 3-1. MVC won set one with no problem, were challenged in game two, but was able to finish the match strong taking sets three and four for the victory 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, and 25-16.



Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva who finished with 14 kills, four blocks, and 13 digs, while Junior Middle Blocker Jacob Haar had 13 kills and four blocks, and three digs. Senior Opposite Thomas Jerrom contributed 10 kills and four blocks. Junior Setter Will McCracken finished with 41 assists, seven kills and 11 digs.



The wins improve the Vikings to 7-4 overall and 3-3 in MAMVIC play. Robert Morris drops to 2-11 overall and Lourdes College drops to 7-6 overall. The Vikings will be in action again Feb. 26 when they travel to Hannibal, Mo. to take on Hannibal-La Grange. The game is set for 7pm.