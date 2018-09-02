MVC Men's Volleyball Team Takes Down Graceland University

MARSHALL, MO. -- The No. 8 Missouri Valley College Vikings men's volleyball team defeated No.10 Graceland University 3-2 Tuesday night in a conference match-up.



The Missouri Valley Viking men's volleyball team dropped game one, but battled back to take games two and three before falling in a close game four. MVC came out strong in game five never falling behind to take the match 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-8.



Junior Outside Hitter Peterson Silva (Nova Era, Brazil) who finished with 14 kills, and seven blocks, while Junior Middle Blocker Jacob Haar (La Mesa, Calif.) had 11 kills and eight blocks, and 9 digs. Freshman Outside Hitter Stan Bosovick (Chernivtsi, Ukraine) contributed 15 kills and two blocks. Freshman Victor Magalhaes (Contagem, Brazil) finished with 24 digs and Junior Setter Will McCracken (Goleta, Calif.) finished with 42 assists and nine digs.



The win improve the Vikings to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in MAMVIC play. Graceland University drops to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in conference. The Vikings will be in action again Friday and Saturday when they travel to Chicago, Illinois to compete in the Robert Morris College Quad Tournament. The Vikings first game will be played Friday at 5pm against Hannibal La-Grange.