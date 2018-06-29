MVC Men's Wrestling Gets Season Started at OCU Open

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 16 ranked Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team began its 2012-2013 regular season by traveling south to the Oklahoma City University Open Sunday.

The Vikings came home with one individual champion, two second place finishers, and two fourth place finishers at the event. Taking home an individual championship for the Vikings was Junior Josh Manu at 197 pounds.

Manu made it to the finals of his weight class thanks to a pin in his opening round match, followed by a 7-2 decision in the quarterfinals and a 12-3 major decision in the semifinals. Manu was able to defeat Austin Shaffer of Oklahoma State University with a 6-1 decision in the championship round.

Taking home second place for MVC were Senior Gian Traverso at 165 pounds and Freshman Gabbi Musallam at the 285 pound weight class. Traverso made it to the championship round thanks to a first round bye, a 10-6 decision in the quarterfinals, and a 10-7 decision in the semifinals.

In the championship match Traverso was defeated by Zachory Skates of Oklahoma City University by a 7-4 decision. Musallam was able to move through his bracket with two pins and a 10-6 decision, but was defeated by Tyson Yoder of Oklahoma State University in the championship round by a 4-2 decision.

Taking home fourth place for MVC was Sophomore Logan Welch at 133 pounds and Senior Aaron Senzee at 149 pounds. A separate Freshman and Sophomore open was held on Sunday also, with Freshman Dylan King taking home third place and Sophomore Jared Sterling finishing in fourth place at 157 pounds. Conner Barrientos took second at 197 pounds.

The Vikings will next be in action Sunday, November 11 at the University of Central Missouri Open in Warrensburg.