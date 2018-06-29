MVC Men's Wrestling Places in Central Methodist Open

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team took part in the University of Central Missouri Open in Warrensburg on Sunday.

The Vikings were going up against some NCAA Division I and Division II schools at the event.

Two Vikings made to the medal rounds including, freshman Jacob Ekster who finished third at 149 pounds. Ekster advanced to the championship semifinals where he was defeated, then won his third place match by a 5-2 decision.

Also finishing in a medal match was Junior Dan Mueller at the 285 pound weight class. Mueller advanced to the championship quarterfinals, then lost in the third place match to finish fourth at the event.

The Vikings will next be in action at the Lindenwood University Open in St. Charles, Mo. Saturday.