MVC Open Hosted by Lady Viking Wrestlers

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Vikings wrestling team hosted one of the biggest women's wrestling events Sunday at the Burns Athletic Complex, with the annual MVC Open.

Many of the top college women's wrestlers from across the country took part in the Open which brought in 12 of the top 13 women's wrestling programs.

The Lady Vikings had a number of wrestlers make it to the medal rounds in various weight classes with two individual champions, one second place finisher, three finishing in fourth place, one in fifth place, with two in sixth, one in seventh, and one in eighth place at the Open.

In the 101 pound weight class Freshman Dalina Vuong finished in seventh place, while in the 109 pound weight class Freshman Samantha Higa took eighth place.

At the 123 pound weight class two Lady Vikings met in the championship round, with Junior Brittany Faust defeating Sophomore Jacarra Winchester by a 3-0, 0-2, 2-0 decision.

The Lady Vikings had their second individual champion at 136 pounds as Junior Randi Beltz used three pins in the early rounds to advance to the championship match. Beltz defeated her opponent Rachel Shannon of Lindenwood University by a 1-0, 1-0 decision.

Two Lady Vikings advanced to the medal rounds, as Junior Frances Efiong finished in fourth place and Senior Danielle Curliss came out in sixth place.

In the 170 pound weight class Senior Tamara Hartfield was able to come away with fourth place.

Meanwhile, two Vikings met in the fifth place match with Senior Jordan Hagerman defeating Junior Brittany Jones by a 2-2, 4-1 decision.

Despite dropping her first match of the day, LaChae Bynum-Banks made her way through the wrestle-backs and into the third place match, but was defeated to finish in fourth place at 191 pounds.

Also, former Lady Viking Brandi Dolt wrestled at 123 pounds unattached at the Open. Dolt last wrestled for the Lady Vikings in 2006 before graduating from MVC. She picked up two decision victories, before losing to Winchester in the quarterfinals, and then in her first wrestle-back.