MVC Rodeo Spring Season Underway

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College rodeo team started its spring season over the weekend at the Cossatot Community College Rodeo in Texarkana, Arkansas. The men's team took second place and the women's team finished in third.



Individually for the men's team, Sophomore Travis Smith took first place and Junior Mason Ormesher took third in the bull riding competition while Junior Hunter Lewis came in second place in steer wrestling.



On the women's side, Sophomore Hilton Peeples finished second in the breakaway roping competition and Sophomore Kasey Struxness came in fourth place in the goat tying competition.



The men's rodeo team currently sits in second place in the Ozark Region standings and the women's team is in fourth following the weekend's rodeo.



The MVC rodeo team will be in action March 14-16 at the University of Arkansas-Monticello Rodeo.