MVC's Tyler Davis Named AFCA All-American

MARSHALL, MO -- Tyler Davis, Missouri Valley College junior football cornerback, has been selected as an American Football Coaches' Association 2012 NAIA Coaches' All-American for his play during the 2012 football season.

During the 2012 season Davis accumulated 62 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, nine passes deflected, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. He also served as a team captain this season in which the Vikings finished 12-1 winning their second-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference championship and appearing in the NAIA Football

Championship Series Semifinals.

Davis was also selected as the 2012 HAAC Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection at both cornerback and punt returner. He becomes the fifth Viking to be honored as an AFCA All-American.

Three other HAAC schools were represented on the AFCA All-America team, Evangel University; Junior Wide Receiver Jesse Vaughn, Baker University; Sophomore Defensive Lineman Andre Jolly and MidAmerica Nazarene University; All-Purpose Senior Sean Ransburg. The AFCA All-America team is selected by coaches in the NAIA.