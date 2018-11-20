MVC Soccer Splits Matchups Against Baker

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College men's and women's soccer teams split conference matchups at Baker University Tuesday night.



The men's team fought back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to send their match into overtime, but a Baker goal at the beginning of the first overtime period ended the match with a 2-1 Baker victory. Scoring the lone goal for MVC was Freshman Defender Joseph Thomas, his second of the season, just five minutes into the second half.



The Vikings end their regular season with an 11-5-1 overall record and 5-2 mark in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. Baker ends their season with an 8-5-4 overall record and a 5-2 HAAC record, finishing in a tie for second place in the conference with MVC. The Vikings will learn their seed and matchup for the HAAC postseason tournament later this week.



The Lady Vikings went back and forth with Baker, taking the game into overtime with a 3-3 score. The game remained tied until just seconds left in the match when Freshman Forward Haley Ennis scored the game-winning goal to give the Lady Vikings a 4-3 victory. MVC took an early lead thanks to a penalty kick goal from Junior Forward Breann Kinworthy in the 16th minute. The game would go to halftime at 1-0 in favor the Lady Vikings but two goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half by Baker would put the Lady Vikings down 2-1. MVC would tie the game up at 2-2 in the 73rd minute thanks to Junior Defender Cecilee Kidd. Baker would go back up one goal just two minutes later, but MVC would find the back of the net one more time in regulation. Senior Forward Cayla Pisciotta would send the game into overtime, by scoring with a little over one minute left in regulation.



The win improves the Lady Vikings to 10-7-1 overall and 3-3-1in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. The win Tuesday night also helped MVC finish No. 4 in the HAAC standings, resulting in a home match Friday night in the opening round the HAAC postseason tournament. Time and opponent will be announced later this week. Baker falls to 11-5-1 overall and 4-3 in HAAC play.